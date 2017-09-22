Play

Jenkins (ankle/hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

It's not clear if Jenkins was able to get in any work Friday after sitting out practice the previous two days, but regardless, he will still have a chance to get back on the field this week after sitting out Monday's loss to the Lions due to his injuries.

