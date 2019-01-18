Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Makes 70 tackles in 2018
Jenkins recorded 70 tackles, fifteen passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble across 16 games with the Giants in 2018.
Jenkins played a full 16 game season for the first time since 2013. The 30-year-old managed to bounce back well from a disappointing 2017 campaign, falling just three tackles short of matching his career-best mark. Jenkins is signed with the G-Men through 2020.
More News
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Returns to practice•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Leaves practice due to family matter•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Solid outing in loss•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Participating in spring workouts•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Says he's healthy again•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Faces three-month recovery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...