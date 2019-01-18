Jenkins recorded 70 tackles, fifteen passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble across 16 games with the Giants in 2018.

Jenkins played a full 16 game season for the first time since 2013. The 30-year-old managed to bounce back well from a disappointing 2017 campaign, falling just three tackles short of matching his career-best mark. Jenkins is signed with the G-Men through 2020.

