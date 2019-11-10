Giants' Janoris Jenkins: May have suffered concussion
Coach Pat Shurmur believes Jenkins suffered a concussion during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.
Shurmur wasn't definitive in his diagnosis, but it sounds like Jenkins will be placed in concussion protocol. The Giants have a bye in Week 11, so he has two weeks two recover before a matchup against the Bears. Jenkins recorded four solo tackles and a pass breakup in this contest.
