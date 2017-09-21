Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Misses practice Thursday
Jenkins (ankle/hand) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
While Jenkins was originally only expected to miss one week with the ankle and hand injury, his inability to practice for now the last two days is putting his status for this weekend in serious doubt. Jenkins will likely need to return to the practice field at least once this week to have any shot at playing in Sunday's game against the Eagles, so consider the star cornerback a game-time decision for now.
