Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Notches two picks in win
Jenkins recorded four total tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-3 win over Washington.
Jenkins was on the field for 49 of 51 defensive snaps. The 30-year-old has seen a large role so far this season and had been relatively solid before Sunday, logging 17 total tackles and two pass breakups through the first three contests. Jenkins will look to build off Sunday's momentum against the Vikings in Week 6.
