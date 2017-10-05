Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Participates fully in practice Thursday
Jenkins (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Jenkins appearance on this week's injury report is likely just precautionary, as he looks to have put the ankle injury completely behind him. Expect the star corner to be a full go for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, where he'll likely lineup across Keenan Allen for majority of the contest.
