Jenkins (ankle) has shown consistent ability to mirror his receivers during spring workouts, John Schmeelk reports.

Jenkins is already established as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, so his ability to dominate in offseason practices isn't surprising. However, it's significant in the fact that Jenkins is bouncing back from ankle surgery, as his mere participation in drills suggests the 2016 All-Pro CB has since received clearance from the Giants medical staff. As long as he remains healthy through the end of the summer, Jenkins is poised to enter the 2018 campaign as the team's undisputed top cover man. In the nine games he played during the 2017 season, Jenkins racked up 31 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and one forced fumble.