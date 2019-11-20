Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Practices in full
Jenkins (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Jenkins remains in the league's concussion protocol, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, but he's expected to receive full clearance from an independent neurologist prior to Sunday's tilt against the Bears. If Jenkins is indeed able to retake the field Week 12, he'll draw his usual start at cornerback.
