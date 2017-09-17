Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Questionable for Monday night matchup
Jenkins (ankle/hand) was downgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Lions, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Jenkins practiced all week without problem, so it'd be surprising if he was unable to play. If the lock-down corner is unable to suit up Monday, expect to see preseason trade acquisition, Ross Cockrell, move up to the No. 3 corner spot, while Eli Apple takes starter snaps.
