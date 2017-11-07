Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Reinstated from suspension
The Giants reinstated Jenkins from his indefinite suspension Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
As was the case with fellow cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie earlier this season, Jenkins' suspension lasted all of one game, with the Giants' top cover man sitting out the blowout loss to the Rams on Sunday. It's expected that Jenkins will step back into a starting role Week 10 against the 49ers, likely resulting in reduced responsibilities for Ross Cockrell, who logged a season-high 64 defensive snaps in the game against Los Angeles.
