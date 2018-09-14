Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Returns to practice
Jenkins was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Jenkins left practice due to a family matter earlier this week, but his return to practice Friday seems to indicate that the cornerback's Week 2 status is not in jeopardy. Expect Jenkins to suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday.
More News
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Leaves practice due to family matter•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Solid outing in loss•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Participating in spring workouts•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Says he's healthy again•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Faces three-month recovery•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Headed to injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.