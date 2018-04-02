Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Says he's healthy again
Jenkins (ankle) recently tweeted that he is healthy.
Jenkins had an estimated three-month recovery timetable when he underwent ankle surgery in late November. Now more than four months removed from the procedure, he should be available in some capacity for the Giants' offseason program. Jenkins had some rough moments while playing through nagging ankle and hand injuries last season, but he did pick off three passes -- returning two for touchdowns -- in nine games. The 29-year-old is locked in as the Giants' top cornerback, with 2016 first-round pick Eli Apple a tentative favorite for the other starting gig. The team released Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie on March 11.
