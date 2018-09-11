Jenkins recorded seven tackles (five solo), two passes defensed and an interception across 62 defensive snaps in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Jaguars.

Jenkins was a bit of letdown in 2017, in large part due to an ankle injury which cost him six games, but the Jackrabbit looked like the 2016-version of himself on Sunday. He saved a touchdown and nearly had two interceptions on the day.

More News
Our Latest Stories