Jenkins (concussion) participated in Monday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The bye week allowed Jenkins to progress through concussion protocol, although it's unsettled whether he's limited or at full speed. We may not know his true status until the Giants release their first injury report Wednesday, but Jenkins appears to have a good shot at playing Sunday against the Bears.

