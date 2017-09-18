Play

Jenkins (ankle/hand) is officially inactive for Monday night's game against the Lions.

Jenkins underwent pre-game tests Monday that apparently did not go well enough for him to play. The veteran cornerback practiced in full this week but was listed as questionable Sunday, so it's difficult to know how severe the injuries are at this point. Eli Apple and Ross Cockrell should see increased roles against the Lions on Monday.

