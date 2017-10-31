Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Suspended indefinitely
Jenkins was suspended indefinitely Tuesday for a violation of team rules, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
The suspension will take effect immediately, so the cornerback will not play in this Sunday's game against the Rams. According to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, a team-sanctioned indefinite suspension cannot be more than four games, so the latest Jenkins could return would be Week 13's matchup with the Raiders. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who served a one-game suspension earlier this season, is in line to start at cornerback in Jenkins' absence.
More News
