Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Will play Week 3
Jenkins (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
Jenkins was sidelined at practice during the week, save for some limited participation on Friday. He's likely less than 100 percent but is healthy enough to play. Ross Cockrell may see some extra reps if Jenkins is at all limited during the game.
