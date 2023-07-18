Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury during OTAs and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Davis, a 2017 first-round pick, signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason and was expected to compete for a depth role at inside linebacker during training camp. The 26-year-old recorded 196 tackles and eight sacks over his first two NFL campaigns, but he's struggled to stay healthy and will have appeared in just 13 games over three seasons by the start of 2024.