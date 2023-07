Davis (undisclosed) underwent a procedure recently and he's considered to be out indefinitely for the time being, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Davis was set to operate as a top reserve option behind Bobby Okereke and Darrian Beavers (knee) at interior linebacker entering the preseason, but his status is now up in the air. More information on his health will likely be provided as game action approaches, but for now, Carter Coughlin could step into a larger role.