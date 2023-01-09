Davis racked up 10 tackles (six solo), including a half-sack, in a loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

The Giants signed Davis off Detroit's practice squad at the end of December, and he saw his first action with New York as a result of the team resting most of its starters Sunday. The veteran made the most of the opportunity, tying for the team lead in stops and combining with Nick McCloud on a first-quarter sack of Jalen Hurts. It's uncertain how much New York plans to use Davis moving forward, but given his strong performance Week 18, it's possible he'll at least be active next weekend for the team's wild-card game against Minnesota.