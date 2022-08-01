Wilson signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

The Giants signed the safety after waiving cornerback Jarren Williams (hamstring) with an injury designation in a corresponding move Monday. Wilson accumulated 16 tackles and one sack over 10 games split evenly between the Jets and then later the 49ers last season. The 28-year-old played primarily on special teams (89 snaps) for San Francisco before being waived ahead of the team's appearance in the NFC Championship Game.