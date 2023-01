The Giants elevated Corbin from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's wild-card game at Minnesota, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Corbin has spent the entire season on New York's practice squad, but this will be the first chance for the undrafted rookie to make his pro debut. He returned 24 kicks between Texas A&M and Florida State, so if he's active Sunday he could make a mark on special teams.