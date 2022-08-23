Corbin rushed nine times for 27 yards and a touchdown and added four receptions on four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over Cincinnati.

Corbin wasn't all that explosive -- he averaged only three yards per carry and didn't have any plays that went for longer than six yards -- but he did record the Giants' only rushing touchdown on a two-yard run up the middle in the second quarter. The rookie signed with New York as an undrafted free agent in the offseason, and he's battling with Gary Brightwell (undisclosed) and Antonio Williams to serve as depth at running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida (undisclosed). Corbin will have one more chance to flash his skills in preseason play when the Giants take on the Jets in their third and final exhibition contest next Sunday.