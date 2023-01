Corbin signed a reserve/future deal with the Giants on Sunday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Corbin signed with New York as a UDFA out of Florida State in May. The 22-year-old spent the season on the team's practice squad, and although he was elevated for the wild-card round game against the Vikings, he was inactive for the contest. He'll now have the opportunity to earn a larger role with the team for next season.