Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active Sunday

Pierre-Paul (finger/back) is listed as active Sunday against the Redskins.

Playing with a cast on his broken finger Week 16, he tallied a sack among four tackles while missing just three of 69 defensive snaps. He was unable to practice in preparation for the season finale, seemingly the result of a more-recent issue with his back. The maintenance of Pierre-Paul's health will allow him to take the field, but it stands to wonder how effective he'll be.