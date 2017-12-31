Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active Sunday
Pierre-Paul (finger/back) is listed as active Sunday against the Redskins.
Playing with a cast on his broken finger Week 16, he tallied a sack among four tackles while missing just three of 69 defensive snaps. He was unable to practice in preparation for the season finale, seemingly the result of a more-recent issue with his back. The maintenance of Pierre-Paul's health will allow him to take the field, but it stands to wonder how effective he'll be.
