Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Cleared to play Sunday

Pierre-Paul (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

As expected, Pierre-Paul will be cleared to take the field in Week 5, though it's uncertain if he'll be in line for a full slate of snaps while he manages the shoulder injury. Even at less than 100 percent health, Pierre-Paul is still capable of getting after the passer better than most on the Giants roster, so his availability in any capacity is certainly welcome.

