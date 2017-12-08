Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Declares himself ready for Sunday

Pierre-Paul (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but he says he will play and may wear a club, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Through 12 games, Pierre-Paul has compiled 6.5 sacks, but he's been held without a sack on eight occasions. However, he plays near full snap counts, which allows him to average 4.5 tackles per game, so he's a useful IDP asset even when he can't get to the quarterback.