Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Doesn't practice, say he'll play Sunady

Pierre-Paul (shoulder) did not practice Thursday but said he will play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.

Pierre-Paul has not practiced either of the last two days, but the defensive end remains confident that he'll be on the field for Sunday's contest. He'll continue to be evaluated over the next couple of days before a final decision is made, so consider Pierre-Paul a game-time decision until an official update is provided.