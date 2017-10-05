Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Doesn't practice, says he'll play Sunady
Pierre-Paul (shoulder) did not practice Thursday but said he will play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.
Pierre-Paul has not practiced either of the last two days, but the defensive end remains confident that he'll be on the field for Sunday's contest. He'll continue to be evaluated over the next couple of days before a final decision is made, so consider Pierre-Paul a game-time decision until an official update is provided.
More News
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Sits out practice with knee, shoulder woes•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Records half-sack in loss•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Gets a sack•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Plays in first preseason action this season•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Undergoes offseason surgery•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Agrees to four-year deal with Giants•
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...