Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Dominates the Broncos
Pierre-Paul had one of the best games of his career Sunday night with three sacks, seven solo tackles and an assist against the Broncos.
Pierre-Paul is completely healthy and apparently unhampered by his damaged hand. He's an excellent IDP defensive lineman due to his ability to rack up tackles as well as sacks.
More News
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Receives questionable designation•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Doesn't practice, says he'll play Sunady•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Sits out practice with knee, shoulder woes•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Records half-sack in loss•
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.