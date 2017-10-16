Play

Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Dominates the Broncos

Pierre-Paul had one of the best games of his career Sunday night with three sacks, seven solo tackles and an assist against the Broncos.

Pierre-Paul is completely healthy and apparently unhampered by his damaged hand. He's an excellent IDP defensive lineman due to his ability to rack up tackles as well as sacks.

