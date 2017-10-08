Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Expected to suit up Sunday

Pierre-Paul (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday in the Giants' game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Having Pierre-Paul available for the Week 5 matchup will take on more importance than usual for the Giants, who are unlikely to have fellow defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) on hand to aid the team's pass rush. Even if he's able to steer clear of any setbacks during pregame warmups, however, Pierre-Paul could see a reduction in his snap count this week as he plays at less-than-full strength, which would pave the way for Romeo Okwara and Kerry Wynn to pick up more playing time.