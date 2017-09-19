Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Gets a sack
Pierre-Paul had three tackles and a sack Monday night against the Lions.
Pierre-Paul got good pressure for much of the night, but the Lions attempted only 21 passes all game, limiting his opportunity for a bigger performance.
