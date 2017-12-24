Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Gets green light to play
Pierre-Paul (finger) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Pierre-Paul is playing with a broken finger, so it's fair to question whether his effectiveness will be compromised. While playing through the injury the past two weeks, he averaged four sacks per game but wasn't able to get to the quarterback once. Entering the first of those two games, Pierre-Paul had been averaging 4.5 tackles with 6.5 sacks to his name across 12 appearances.
More News
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Says he'll play•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Gains clearance to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Could be true game-time decision Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Declares himself ready for Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Racks up two sacks Sunday•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...