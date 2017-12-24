Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Gets green light to play

Pierre-Paul (finger) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Pierre-Paul is playing with a broken finger, so it's fair to question whether his effectiveness will be compromised. While playing through the injury the past two weeks, he averaged four sacks per game but wasn't able to get to the quarterback once. Entering the first of those two games, Pierre-Paul had been averaging 4.5 tackles with 6.5 sacks to his name across 12 appearances.