Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Holds questionable designation
Pierre-Paul (finger/back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Pierre-Paul was able to wear a club in Week 16 and play through his finger injury, but the back ailment is a new arrival. He has been held out of practice this week because of it, and his status likely won't be released until 11:30 EST on Sunday. The eighth-year pro has compiled 66 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four pass breakups through 15 games this season.
