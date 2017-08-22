Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Plays in first preseason action this season
Pierre-Paul (groin) played in Monday's preseason contest against the Browns, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
Pierre-Paul had a great season last year despite being hindered by a finger injury from a firework accident. He posted 53 tackles, seven sacks, eight blocked passes and three forced fumbles in 2016. On Monday, posted two tackles and an interception and proved he'll be ready for Week 1.
