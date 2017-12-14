Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Practices fully Thursday

Pierre-Paul (finger) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Pierre-Paul's status was cloudy heading into the Week 14 loss to the Cowboys while he managed the finger issue, but he ultimately suited up and recorded five tackles while playing 52 snaps. The fact that the defensive end was able to put in a full practice Thursday suggests his availability is less of a question mark for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Pierre-Paul could have better luck at ending his two-game sackless streak with Nick Foles set to make his first start of 2017 for the Eagles after the more mobile Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.