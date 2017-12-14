Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Practices fully Thursday
Pierre-Paul (finger) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Pierre-Paul's status was cloudy heading into the Week 14 loss to the Cowboys while he managed the finger issue, but he ultimately suited up and recorded five tackles while playing 52 snaps. The fact that the defensive end was able to put in a full practice Thursday suggests his availability is less of a question mark for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Pierre-Paul could have better luck at ending his two-game sackless streak with Nick Foles set to make his first start of 2017 for the Eagles after the more mobile Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
More News
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Gains clearance to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Could be true game-time decision Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Declares himself ready for Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Racks up two sacks Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Dominates the Broncos•
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.