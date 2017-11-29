Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Racks up two sacks Sunday

Pierre-Paul posted five tackles (three solo) and two sacks against the Redskins on Thursday.

Thorough 11 games, Pierre-Paul has 6.5 sacks, but he has failed to record a sack in seven matchups this season. His fantasy value isn't completely dependent on his sack count, though, as he has 51 tackles (37 solo) thus far. With a matchup against the Raiders in Week 13, Pierre-Paul will try getting to QB Derek Carr, who ranks fifth in the league in sack percentage (3.7 percent).