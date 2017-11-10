Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ready for Sunday's contest
Pierre-Paul (shoulder) will play Sunday against the 49ers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Pierre-Paul has been inconsistent this season, but his average of 4.5 tackles per game is decent for a defensive end. Still, fantasy owners would likely appreciate a surge of sacks from Pierre-Paul, and he'll have a good opportunity to do that against 49ers' QB C.J. Beathard, who has been sacked on nine percent of his dropbacks, ranking 28th in the league.
