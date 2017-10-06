Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Receives questionable designation

Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre-Paul reported Thursday that he would be able to play Sunday, but he needs to wait until Sunday to earn the full medical clearance. The 28-year-old defensive end has 17 tackles (10 solo) and 1.5 sacks this season, and he'll be called upon to increase his pass-rushing presence if he's able to suit up this week.