Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Records half-sack in loss

Pierre-Paul tallied a half-sack in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers to go along with four tackles (three solo).

Pierre-Paul combined with teammate Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie late in the third quarter to take down Jameis Winston on a third-and-ten. The veteran defensive end now has 1.5 sacks on the season. He was one of three Giants defenders to see all 64 snaps, and figures to continue seeing a heavy workload going forward.