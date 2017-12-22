Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Says he'll play
Pierre-Paul said he has a broken finger but will play Sunday against the Cardinals, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
If Pierre-Paul plays, he'll be tasked with bringing down Cardinals QB Drew Stanton. Stanton has been dropped just four times in three games this season, so that could be a tough barrier for Pierre-Paul's fantasy value. The veteran defensive lineman can contribute in other ways, though, as he has 62 tackles (42 solo) and two forced fumbles in 14 games.
More News
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Gains clearance to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Could be true game-time decision Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Declares himself ready for Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Racks up two sacks Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...