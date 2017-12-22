Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Says he'll play

Pierre-Paul said he has a broken finger but will play Sunday against the Cardinals, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

If Pierre-Paul plays, he'll be tasked with bringing down Cardinals QB Drew Stanton. Stanton has been dropped just four times in three games this season, so that could be a tough barrier for Pierre-Paul's fantasy value. The veteran defensive lineman can contribute in other ways, though, as he has 62 tackles (42 solo) and two forced fumbles in 14 games.