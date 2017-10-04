Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Sits out practice with knee, shoulder woes
Pierre-Paul was held out of practice Wednesday with knee and shoulder injuries, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.
Fellow starting defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) was also absent from the Giants' team session, though unlike Pierre-Paul, he was able to do some work on the side with team trainers. There wasn't any indication that Pierre-Paul was banged up in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, but it appears his status for the Giants' Week 5 tilt with the Chargers could be on murky ground. Pierre-Paul has amassed 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks through the Giants' first four contests.
More News
