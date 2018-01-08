Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Strong season

Pierre-Paul had a strong season in 2017 with 8.5 sacks and 68 total tackles, 48 of which were solo. He also knocked down five passes and forced two fumbles.

While the sack total was modest, Pierre-Paul is one of the best tackling defensive ends in the league, and he played all 16 games for the first time since 2014.

