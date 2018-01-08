Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Strong season
Pierre-Paul had a strong season in 2017 with 8.5 sacks and 68 total tackles, 48 of which were solo. He also knocked down five passes and forced two fumbles.
While the sack total was modest, Pierre-Paul is one of the best tackling defensive ends in the league, and he played all 16 games for the first time since 2014.
More News
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Holds questionable designation•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Tallies sack in loss•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Gets green light to play•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Says he'll play•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Practices fully Thursday•
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...