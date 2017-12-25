Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Tallies sack in loss

Pierre-Paul notched four solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 23-0 loss in Arizona.

The sack was his first in four weeks. While it's definitely hard to blame him given the Giants' abysmal season and his broken finger, he has a favorable Week 17 matchup against Washington, whose offensive line allowed him to sack Kirk Cousins twice in Week 12.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories