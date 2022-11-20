Pinnock (jaw) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Pinnock recorded three tackles with one tackle for loss before exiting with a jaw injury at some point Sunday, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The second-year safety primarily played on special teams over his first six games of the season, and he'll now have a short week to recover before the Giants' matchup against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving day.