Pinnock (abdomen) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Pinnock was carted off with an apparent abdominal injury during Sunday's wild-card matchup versus Minnesota, but he's since traveled back to New York with the team and has popped up on Tuesday's practice/injury report as a full go. The 23-year-old is currently in line to resume operating as the Giants' starting safety alongside Xavier McKinney in Saturday's divisional-round contest, given Julian Love (hamstring) eventually misses another game.