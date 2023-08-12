Pinnock tallied two defensed passes, including an interception that he returned 17 yards, and one tackle (which went for a loss) in Friday's preseason loss to Detroit.

Pinnock is competing with Dane Belton for a starting safety role opposite Xavier McKinney. Pinnock made his presence felt from the outset of the exhibition opener, picking off Nate Sudfeld on the first snap of the contest and returning the ball 17 yards. On Detroit's next series, Pinnock tackled Jahmyr Gibbs for a three-yard loss and then broke up a pass on fourth-and-1 before calling it a night. The impressive preseason debut should help Pinnock make his case to start this season, though Belton also picked off a pass and played well Friday.