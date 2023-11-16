Pinnock (thumb) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Pinnock presumably hurt his thumb during this past Sunday's loss to Dallas, though he played all but one of New York's defensive snaps in that contest. He's also dealing with an ankle issue, but his ability to take the practice field Wednesday -- albeit in limited fashion -- suggests he has a good chance of suiting up this coming Sunday against Washington. Pinnock has been a near every-down presence in the Giants' secondary this season and has already compiled a career-high 55 tackles, including one sack, along with an interception that he returned for a touchdown.
