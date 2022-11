Pinnock (jaw) was listed as limited on Monday's injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Pinnock's ability to put in some work Monday is encouraging as he recovers from a jaw injury that knocked him out of the Week 11 loss to Detroit. New York doesn't have much time to dwell on the 31-18 defeat, as the Giants have a big Thanksgiving game on tap Thursday against the NFC East rival Cowboys.