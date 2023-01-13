Pinnock doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Pinnock left Week 18 with a shoulder injury, but he doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card matchup after logging a full practice Friday. The Giants didn't list any players as out, doubtful or questionable, so they should be fully healthy for the playoff matchup.

More News